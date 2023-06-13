Garth Brooks responds to backlash over Bud Light being served at upcoming Nashville bar

Country music superstar Garth Brooks is speaking out after causing what he described as a “little bit of a stir” by saying he would serve “every brand of beer” in his new Nashville bar.

Brooks’ comment, made in an interview with a Billboard reporter on June 7, was interpreted by many as saying his upcoming Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk would serve Bud Light, which has faced backlash from conservatives after a product endorsement from transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Much of the backlash was focused on a comment Brooks made after confirming his bar would serve all beers: “Our thing is this: If you come into this house, love one another. If you’re an a******, there are plenty of other places on Lower Broadway to go.”

In new comments made Monday, June 12, on his Facebook livestream, Brooks doubled down on his stance, saying, “Diversity. Inclusive. That’s me. That’s always been me.”

“Everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me,” Brooks said. “I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So, I love diversity. All inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man. They have their opinions. They have their beliefs. I have mine.”

Brooks also said it will ultimately be up to the bars’ customers to decide what type of beer is sold, saying it’s his responsibility as the owner to stock Friends in Low Places with the most popular beers and let the patrons decide.

“So here’s the deal: If you want to come to Friends in Low Places, come in, but come in with love,” Brooks said. “Come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind, and it’s cool.”

