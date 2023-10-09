98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Garth Brooks plans concert to celebrate opening his new Nashville bar

October 9, 2023 4:49PM CDT
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

Garth Brooks is throwing a party in celebration of his new bar.

On Monday, the 61-year-old country music superstar announced a Dive Bar concert to toast the opening of his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville, Tennessee.

The concert will be held on Black Friday, November 24, and will be the first time patrons will get to experience the bar.

“How do you open a Friends in Low Places bar??? With a Garth concert!” Brooks said in a press release. “This is going to be off the chain. Black Friday, brand new bar, in the home of Country Music … Hollywood couldn’t write a better script. I can NOT wait!”

The only way for fans to get tickets is by listening to The BIG 615, a station on Brooks’ SEVENS Radio Network, which is on TuneIn. 

