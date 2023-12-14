Garth Brooks Opens New Nashville Honky-Tonk

With the recent launch of the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville, Garth Brooks brought his vision to life.

Garth said about his new bar, “We’re part of the neon neighborhood down here, and we just want to help it out. I want this to be a good thing for Lower Broadway, but we’ll only know after a while. Hopefully, good things will happen.”

He continued about creating a safe space, “The best thing is this police substation next door. That was an alley, and you can ask any government official, an alley in downtown is not a good thing. The first thing was to try to omit the alley, so we go to the city and say, ‘Hey, can we do something? Give us that alley, we’ll build you a police substation.'”

He added, “It’s already a sigh of relief down here. This is a beautiful place, and this is where we want people to come. We just want them to know they have a presence there. It doesn’t mean anything bad is going to happen.”

In addition, Brooks disclosed that he wanted to pay tribute to Nashville by naming the facility after one of his best singles, knowing full well the amount of money that was in his bank account while he was living there.

