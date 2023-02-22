98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Garth Brooks on Jimmy Carter

February 22, 2023 8:11AM CST
Share
Garth Brooks on Jimmy Carter
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Garth Brooks talked about his friend, former President Jimmy Carter, on Inside Studio G last night (2/20) after it was reported over the weekend that Carter, who is 98 years old, is now in hospice care and may not have long to live. “This guy has probably done more with his post-president life – arguably – than any other president. He’s carried this torch. And what he’s carried the torch for is empathy, understanding, and realizing that thoughts on the other side are different from the thoughts here, but both of them are toward love. And sometimes it’s just talking through it,” said Garth.  Brooks and his wife, Tricia Yearwood, have worked with the Carters on several Habitat For Humanity projects.  A statement from the Carters was released over the weekend stated that President Carter elected to stay home with friends and family instead of continuing medical intervention.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
2

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat? Yep.
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Get Your Digital Spring Cleaning On
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Say THIS to a Friend Too Much

Recent Posts