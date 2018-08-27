Garth Brooks Notre Dame Tickets on Sale September 14th, Here’s everything You Need to Know!

Now! With over 6.4 Million Tickets Sold on The Largest North American Tour Ever and the Number One Selling Solo Artist in U.S. History. AN EXPERIENCE YOU WILL NEVER FORGET!!

America’s Most Powerful Concert Force and 6 Time CMA Entertainer of the Year

GARTH BROOKS

Saturday, October 20TH 7:00 PM EDT

Notre Dame Stadium Notre Dame, IN RAIN OR SHINE

The First Ever Notre Dame Stadium Concert Event!!!

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, September 14th* @ 10:00AM EDT/9:00AM CDT Sharp!

IN-THE-ROUND STAGING 8 ticket limit!!

Buy ONLY at the following:

2) Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849

1-800-745-3000

3) Go to the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

*No advance box office sales.

ALL SEATS RESERVED

ALL SEATS SOLD BEST AVAILABLE

TICKET PRICES :

$79.95 plus $4.00 FF plus $15.00 service charge = $98.95.

SPECIAL NOTE:

Please go NOW to www.Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click “On Sale Tips” to create an account or refresh your existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.