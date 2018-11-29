Garth Brooks Notre Dame Show on CBS This Sunday Night

It was cold, it was raining when Garth Brooks performed at Notre Dame Stadium back in October. You don’t have to worry about that, this Sunday you can see the show on CBS at 7pm. Here are some pictures from the show that I took back on October 20th. Funny I don’t think you can tell how cold & wet it was on the CBS promo for the show!

The show was delayed by rain and thunder for one hour.

Yes, we did tailgate in the cold & rain!

Garth performing “Standing Outside the Fire”

A Shot of the wet crowd getting ready for the show