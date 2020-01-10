Garth Brooks Makes Billboard History For Five Decades Of Hits
Garth Brooks has made Billboard history again, this time by becoming the first artist to appear on the Hot Country Songs chart for the last five decades in a row. He accomplishes this feat with his latest single, his duet with Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar,” which climbs to No. 21 this week.
According to Billboard, Garth first appeared on the chart in 1989 and went on to chart tunes on the Hot Country Songs chart in the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, ‘10s and now the ‘20s.
In total, Garth has landed 89 tunes on the Hot Country Songs chart, and that includes 19 Number One hits. And that’s just so far! Now that he’s back on the radio and on tour, he tells us he had no plans to leave again.
Garth continues his Stadium Tour on Feb. 22nd in Detroit, MI at Ford Field.
“Dive Bar” will be included on Garth’s upcoming studio album, Fun. No release date has been announced.
Fun will also include his previous singles “All Day Long” and “Stronger Than Me.”