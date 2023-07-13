98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson + more to perform at Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff

July 13, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Garth Brooks has been tapped to headline the first Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff.

Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the event will take Saturday, September 2, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Also on the performance bill are Louisiana native Lainey Wilson and country group Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

“Being asked to be part of the first ever Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff is an honor,” Garth shares in a press statement. “The fun will be in getting to perform with legends Nitty Gritty and future legend Miss Wilson in front of arguably the greatest country music fans on the planet. Any trip to Louisiana is a guaranteed good time so please count me in!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.

