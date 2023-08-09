98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Garth Brooks Just Announced a New Album … Kind Of

August 9, 2023 5:05PM CDT
(Photo by Joey Foley/Getty Images)

Garth Brooks announced a new album in a very Garth-like manner.

There has yet to be a name for the new album. The track list or cover art is unknown, and there has yet to be a release date, but the album is available for pre-order.

Garth’s new album is out now, but you can only get it through a box set at Bass Pro Shops. You need to buy seven albums to get it.

“Okay, so it’s out. We weren’t ready for it because we had to do Bass Pro—big box retailer—they had to release their catalog for Christmas.” Garth explained on this week’s “Inside Studio G” streaming show on Facebook. The box set says it will ship between November 27th and December 4th from Bass Pro Shops.

Would you purchase seven albums of music to get one unreleased album?

