Garth Brooks + Jelly Roll to Headline First-Ever ‘Billboard Country Live’

Today’s Country and the Legends… They’ll be working together on a new live concert tradition.

Garth Brooks and Jelly Roll will headline the inaugural Billboard Country Live in Concert on June 6th in Nashville.

The two-day event includes the first-ever Billboard Country Live in Conversation on June 7th, with Garth Brooks.

Carly Pearce, Bailey Zimmerman, Brian Kelley from FGL, Lauren Alaina, Megan Moroney, and Lady A’s Hillary Scott are among the top artists who’ll perform.