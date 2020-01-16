Garth Brooks is offering fans a look behind the scenes of his first music video in 12 years
Blake Shelton, left, and Garth Brooks perform "Dive Bar" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Garth Brooks is offering fans a look behind the scenes of his first music video in 12 years in a special broadcast of The Making Of Dive Bar, set to exclusively premiere on CMT on Saturday (January 18th) at 12pm/11am CT. It will re-air on Sunday (January 19th) at 12pm/11am CT. Garth co-directed the clip, which goes along with his current Top 15 hit single with Blake Shelton.