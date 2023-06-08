Garth Brooks is not quite finished with his alter ego, rocker Chris Gaines.

He confirmed yesterday (Wednesday, June 7th) during a Q&A interview at Billboard Country Live: In Conversation that he intends to release more music as the movie character that never was, according to Taste of Country.

Chris Gaines was the fictional lead character in a movie called The Lamb which never made it to theaters. The 1999 album, Garth Brooks… In the Life of Chris Gaines, was originally recorded as a companion album to a film, so it became a little confusing for fans at the time.

Garth explained that the album was created as a compilation of songs from five of Chris Gaines’ fictional records, TOC reports. Today, he still wants to release those albums. Garth said, “The five albums have to come out . . . The Gaines project was a lot of time put in, because it’s not natural, right? You’re acting on a record. But I want to do it . . . I don’t know when we’re going to get to it, but it’s on the list that we’re going to get done. Five albums.”

Garth plans to spend time in the studio in between his Las Vegas residency and recording duets with wife Trisha Yearwood for their upcoming collaborative album.