Garth Brooks is “going to have so much fun” hosting with Dolly Parton

May 9, 2023 11:45AM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

With the 2023 ACM Awards just two days away, Garth Brooks is gearing up for his first-ever hosting gig, alongside country music royalty Dolly Parton.

Although Garth is a fairly script-following host, he knows that Dolly isn’t because of her spontaneity and tendency to improvise. So, he’s saddling up for that while also beaming with excitement for the onstage fun they’ll have.

“I’m telling you right now – I am preparing myself,” Garth tells fans in a recent episode of Inside Studio G. “I’m going to be reading the teleprompter, and I betcha 10-to-1 what’s on there she ain’t going to say. And then you’ve got to figure out where you’re at. She’s great at that! I am not that guy, but I’m going to have so much fun with her.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly and Garth, will stream live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

