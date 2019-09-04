Garth Brooks is coming home to Tennessee for the next stop on his Stadium Tour
ABC RadioGarth Brooks‘ next stop on his Stadium Tour will take place at the home of the University of Tennessee Volunteers.
Garth will play Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, November 16. It’ll be the first concert in the venue in sixteen years.
Tickets for the in-the-round show will go on sale Friday, September 13.
Next up for Garth is the third stop on his Dive Bar Tour. That’ll take place Monday, September 23 at Gruene Hall in Gruene, Texas.
