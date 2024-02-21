Garth Brooks Invites Travis Kelce to Sing ‘Friends In Low Places’ AGAIN at his Bar’s Grand Opening

Maybe you got to see Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce sing a special rendition of a Garth Brooks classic – Friends in Low Places – to his Superbowl Champion teammates, at their celebratory parade?

Well, Brooks has now invited Kelce to his grand opening of his Friends in Low Places bar, to sing it again, in Nashville.

Brooks said to Kelce, “Big man, I’m just telling you this: I will be at the grand opening if you’re there.” He continued, “You can come by yourself or bring your brother or your gang, whatever you want to do. The plane holds 11; just remember that. So yes, I’ll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little ‘Friends in Low Places’ in Friends in Low Places.”

Brooks’ new bar opens on Broadway’s famous strip (the “Neon Neighborhood“) March 7th in Nashville.

So, will Taylor Swift be there? You know she used to live in “The Gulch” neighborhood of Music City… That’s right by “Music Row” and Belmont University, where Trisha and Garth went.