Garth Brooks Injured His Hand in a Farm Accident, but He’s Okay

Garth Brooks injured multiple fingers of his left hand in a minor farm accident . . . and wasn’t able to do last Wednesday’s live preview of his “Fun” album. It’s not as bad as it sounds though. He moved the preview to Monday’s “Inside Studio G.“
We don’t know exactly what happened, except that he injured multiple fingers on his left hand. Brooks said he was still hoping to do Wednesday’s show, but had to back out at the last minute.
Quote, “I kept trying, all the way up until showtime, to play, thinking that it was going to eventually get better. And then finally just had to give in to the fact that I wasn’t going to be able to play. [I] can’t apologize enough to everybody.”
He posted a video on Facebook with Trisha Yearwood – In it, they announced the rescheduling. You can see two brief flashes of a glove he’s wearing on his injured left hand. (They’re at 0:04 and 0:16. Don’t blink.)
