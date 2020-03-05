Garth Brooks Honors Tennessee Tornado Victims, Praises Trisha Yearwood and Daughters at Gershwin Concert
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Garth Brooks was honored as the recipient for the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song on Wednesday evening. The event was hosted by Jay Leno and performances by Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, and Brook’s wife, Trisha Yearwood, all honored the country music star. During Garth’s acceptance speech he asked for a moment of silence for those affected by the Tennessee tornado. He also gave a shout out to his three daughters, who he shares with ex-wife, Sandy Mahl. “Any dad will tell you the greatest gift you can give a dad – especially when your babies get older – is to get them all back in one area for just 30 seconds,” said Garth, “I’m lucky enough to have the love of my life and the three daughters, which are all the loves of my life up here.” The Gershwin concert honoring Garth Brooks will air on PBS on March 29th.