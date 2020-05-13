Garth Brooks Has Dropped New Music
The fans spoke up and Garth Brooks listened.
The country legend has just released two new songs before the release of his “Fun” album.
Fans got to hear the new music when a fan asked Garth about the release date of the album on his live chat. Garth replied, “Tell you what we’re going to do. We’ll get Amazon Music on the phone. You can stream Garth. Let’s release half the album on Amazon Music.”
The two songs called “Party Gras” and “That’s What Cowboys Do” are available on Amazon Music now, but as for the album, there’s no release date. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.