Garth Brooks Has 5 More ‘Chris Gaines’ Albums on the Way

June 8, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Garth Brooks plans to release new music as his alter-ego Chris Gaines.

He shared that the 1999 album “Garth Brooks… In the Life of Chris Gaines” was meant to serve as a companion album to the film.

And he still wants to bring those albums to life.  Garth, who’s known for his humor, says, “The five albums have to come out.  I don’t know if it’s because I’m 114 years old; but now everything takes three hours more than it took time to do before.”

Brooks adds, “The Gaines project was a lot of time put in, because it’s not natural, right?  You’re acting on a record.   But I want to do it.”

