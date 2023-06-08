Garth Brooks Has 5 More ‘Chris Gaines’ Albums on the Way

Garth Brooks plans to release new music as his alter-ego Chris Gaines.

He shared that the 1999 album “Garth Brooks… In the Life of Chris Gaines” was meant to serve as a companion album to the film.

And he still wants to bring those albums to life. Garth, who’s known for his humor, says, “The five albums have to come out. I don’t know if it’s because I’m 114 years old; but now everything takes three hours more than it took time to do before.”

Brooks adds, “The Gaines project was a lot of time put in, because it’s not natural, right? You’re acting on a record. But I want to do it.”