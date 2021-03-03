      Weather Alert

Garth Brooks Gets Emotional (Shocker) About his Music’s Impact on Fans

Mar 3, 2021 @ 9:21am
Garth Brooks got emotional, during an appearance on motivational speaker Inky Johnson’s Serendipity Podcast.

When Brooks was asked about the most rewarding part of his career, he couldn’t help but shed a tear.   “It’s what it does for other people… I’m stunned. It’s letters, posts, all these things you know, it’s ‘I had the gun in my mouth, then I heard ‘The Dance,’” and Brooks continued with a reference to the Bible:  “you read all these guys and man what they went through, just to show their love for one another and show their love to Christ and I’m going ‘shoot, I’ve never done that in my life.’ I’ve never, ever even got close to being that heard or that hungry.

