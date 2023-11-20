98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

November 20, 2023 5:05PM CST
Garth Brooks Expands 2024 Vegas Residency Run
Garth Brooks has added 18 shows to his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The newly announced dates are in September, October, and December 2024.

Garth said, “My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level. I couldn’t have picked a better place to play or better people to play for.”

Tickets for the new show dates go on sale on Monday, November 27.

