GARTH BROOKS CRIED FIRST TIME HE HEARD ‘MOM’

May 6, 2021 @ 9:48am
Garth Brooks always gets a huge response when he plays his song, “Mom,” to a live audience. He didn’t write it himself, but it reflects how he feels about his mom. Garth tells us about the first time he heard it. Tickets for Garth’s Salt Lake City concert go on sale today (May 6.) and did you know his mom, Colleen recorded music in the 1950’s (see below) She passed away in 1999.

