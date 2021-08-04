Garth Brooks Carefully Considers Performing Where COVID Spikes

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is scheduled to play in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday (August 7th) and Lincoln, Nebraska on August 14th.
After that, “the Garth Brooks Stadium Tourwill have a three week window without a concert scheduled in which the tour will assess where the remainder of the dates this year stand – due to the resurgence of the covid virus,” according to Garth’s publicist.
She continues, “Although Seattle is the first city back after that three weeks, we still don’t know what is going to happen to concerts at this point…therefore, until we are sure we can play the date, we will not be going forward with the Seattle on sale.”
Garth said, “It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule. We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”
During Monday (August 2nd) night’s “Inside Studio G” on Facebook, Garth addressed the issue and encouraged people to wear masks saying, “It’s getting sticky out there . . . You can’t be safe enough. You can’t be cautious enough. Please feel free to wear the masks at the concert. Nobody’s gonna look at you strange, I promise . . .”
