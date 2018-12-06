Garth Brooks books Minneapolis tour date

ABC/Image Group LAGarth Brooks will return to Minneapolis, MN for the first time in over four years on his upcoming 2019 The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour. The singer has revealed a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on May 4, 2019.

Tickets to Garth’s latest tour date will be available on December 14 at 10 a.m. CST. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase, with tickets available only via Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.

The show will be in-the-round staging. Each ticket costs $94.95.

Garth announced his North American Stadium Tour in October, and plans do to around 10 stadium shows a year for three years. At the press conference announcing the tour, Garth also challenged “one person on the planet to come to all 30 shows.”