Garth Brooks Announces Stadium Tour

Garth Brooks will keep his show on the road in the next few years. He announced a multi-year tour on Wednesday (10/17/18). His plan is to hit major stadiums in North America. There will be around 30 dates with 10 to 12 shows spread out over the next several years. St. Louis and Glendale, Arizona were announced as sites but no specific dates were given. Brooks wants to announce the first five dates and locations before Christmas. He said,

“I wanted to call it the ‘big ass stadium tour’, but they voted me down on that one. This is the most time I’ve ever put into anything … All the logistics of it is a step up for me.”

Brooks will play Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana this Saturday and the show will be taped an aired on CBS on Dec. 2 at 7pm.

