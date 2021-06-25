      Weather Alert

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood teaming up for new Talk Show!

Jun 25, 2021 @ 6:05pm
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are interested in hosting a talk show together.
  • Trisha did an interview recently discussing the idea, and she said they would love to do it under one condition.
  • She said, “The one caveat for me is it would have to be in Nashville. It was really fun, he and I had a really good time [hosting Ellen] together.”
  • Trisha Yearwood loves the idea, but she thinks it is important to go home at night after work. Nashville is her home, and she does not plan on leaving.
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Got Your Vaccine Card? Here's How to Protect It
Tornado Rips Through Woodridge, Causing Injuries and Damaging Homes
McDonald’s Secret Cakes, Dunkin’ Bubbles, Yoplait Skittles
Did Lockdown Give You 'Cave Syndrome'? MAV Can Help
NWS Reports EF-0 In Plainfield Sunday Night
Connect With Us Listen To Us On