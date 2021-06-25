Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
That Mom Life
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Antone
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood teaming up for new Talk Show!
Jun 25, 2021 @ 6:05pm
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are interested in hosting a talk show together.
Trisha did an interview recently discussing the idea, and she said they would love to do it under one condition.
She said, “The one caveat for me is it would have to be in Nashville. It was really fun, he and I had a really good time [hosting Ellen] together.”
Trisha Yearwood loves the idea, but she thinks it is important to go home at night after work. Nashville is her home, and she does not plan on leaving.
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Got Your Vaccine Card? Here's How to Protect It
Tornado Rips Through Woodridge, Causing Injuries and Damaging Homes
McDonald’s Secret Cakes, Dunkin’ Bubbles, Yoplait Skittles
Did Lockdown Give You 'Cave Syndrome'? MAV Can Help
NWS Reports EF-0 In Plainfield Sunday Night
Recent Posts
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood teaming up for new Talk Show!
15 mins ago
“Small Town Prayer”: RaeLynn invites fans into her relationship with faith in a new, tender ballad
2 hours ago
Beer run!
2 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
That Mom Life
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On