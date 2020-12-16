      Weather Alert

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are “excited” for live holiday special

Dec 16, 2020 @ 10:00am

Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesGarth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are taking a humble approach with their upcoming holiday special. 

On Inside Studio G this weekGarth reveals that he and his powerhouse vocalist wife are keeping the vibe casual for their upcoming special, Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, setting up shop around their home as they perform holiday songs requested by fans. 

“I think we’re going to be in the kitchen, and maybe by the fireplace. Maybe in the studio. We can go all over the place,” Garth explains.

During the Facebook Live broadcast, it was revealed that the couple has received multiple requests to perform “O Holy Night.”  The comments section on Trisha’s Instagram post announcing the special also boasts requests for “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Mary, Did You Know?” “Holly Jolly Christmas” and many more.

“This is gonna be a fun night no matter what happens,” Garth declares. “We’re excited.”    

Garth and Trisha Live! airs on Sunday on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Win FREE Oil Changes For A Year!
The Rialto Square Theatre Wins ACM Nomination & Becomes Set for Fox TV Show
Fox TV Show Films At Rialto Beginning Thursday
SOS: Will You Provide a Little Christmas Cheer for a Sailor at Great Lakes?
Jon Pardi Re-Makes the Joe Diffie Classic 'Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox'