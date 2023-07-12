Garth Brooks and Kid Rock Rift Over Beer?

The Bud Light controversy in Nashville highlights the rift between country artists.

Bud Light’s boycott dropped sales by 28 percent in four weeks. The beer brand’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney caused a strong reaction. After the partnership ended, the company faced backlash from both sides.

Bud Light lovers’ protest dethroned the top-selling beer after 20 years. The controversy involved country music stars Garth Brooks and Kid Rock, who own bars near each other on Broadway.

“With Kid Rock, you have this dark, angry finger-pointing, shooting a gun at a Bud Light can, and Garth Brooks is, hey, I love everybody and openness and acceptance, and I think it’s what you’ve seen in the country, going back to African Americans, to gay people, and now it’s transgenders,” said Nashville marketing executive Bill Fletcher.

