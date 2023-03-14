Garth Brooks Advises Radio Programmers to Lead with Love at CRS

During the Country Radio Seminar on Monday (March 13), Garth Brooks urged radio programmers to use their position for good.

“How divided is this nation right now, and who on the planet has a single voice to cover this entire nation? You do,” said Brooks, in a session moderated by CRS executive director RJ Curtis.

Garth pleaded: “Think about what you say when you open your mouth on those airwaves. Think about the music you play. Do the people listening to your station feel better about the future than they did [before]?”

Brook warned of civil war, without a “big voice to spread love and focus on our similarities instead of our differences.”