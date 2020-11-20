Garth and Trisha Want Your Help for This Christmas
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
This Christmas, country superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood want your help.
Here’s the deal, the two have a Christmas special, coming to CBS; and they’re taking your requests for Christmas songs they should sing.
Fans have already slammed Trisha Yearwood’s social media pages after she announced they were taking requests, but you still have time to make your request.
Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event airs on CBS on December 20.
What is your favorite Christmas song of all time?