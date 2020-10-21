Garth and Trisha release “SHALLOW

Garth Brooks revealed that his new cover of “Shallow” with wife Trisha Yearwood will be shipped to country radio as a single. Garth and Trisha’s cover of “Shallow” will be included on Garth’s new album, Fun, which drops on Nov. 20.
Before recording the song for Fun, Garth and Trisha performed “Shallow” during his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, in March, with an encore during their CBS TV special a few days later on April 1.
“It is officially going to be the single off the record coming up,” said Garth on Good Morning America on Oct. 20. “And I think tomorrow night we’re actually going to let everybody hear–in not all of it–a snippet of it for the first time. So we’re really excited.”
Garth invited fans to join him for a live interactive preview of Fun on Oct. 21 on TalkShopLive and GarthBrooks.com at 6 p.m.