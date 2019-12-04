Garth almost Didn’t Sing the National Anthem at 1993 SuperBowl
Wow, that’s all I can say after Watching the Garth Brooks A&E Special “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On”. It’s must watch TV for any country fan and will re-run tonight on A&E. One of the stories covered was when Garth sang the National Anthem on January 31, 1993, the fact it almost didn’t happen. Apparently NBC promised to air his new video prior to him singing. He knew how many people were watching the SuperBowl. As the story goes, about 45 minutes prior to him singing, they informed him the video “We Shall Be Free” was too controversial with clips of the KKK, riots in LA, etc.
Garth took off his boots and was leaving the stadium. Executives argued back and forth and eventually ran the video. This marked two firsts for the SuperBowl.
- It was the first time a game was delayed because it took them so long to decide. They delayed the start of the game for the first time in history to air the video.
- It was the last time artists were allowed to sing the anthem live. They now have a policy that the national anthem has to be pre-recorded.
