Garden Harvest Dinner, Plus Lunch & Brunch – Celebrate Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry
Garden Harvest Weekends celebrates Marie’s Community Garden’s 6th Anniversary
AURORA, IL – Saturday, August 15th and Sunday August 30th, Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry will be hosting not only its annual Garden Harvest Dinner, but two additional events, Lunch and Brunch in Marie’s Garden. It will be a celebration of breakfast, lunch and dinner, all from the garden.
Because of the Covid crisis, this event was not going to happen. But due to overwhelming inquiries from last years’ guests, volunteers and the community, it was decided to move forward and host this ever-popular event. In order to host the same amount of guests, organizers added lunch and brunch to maintain Covid compliance – and create greater community awareness of what Marie’s Pantry has been doing and what is happening in Marie’s Community Garden.
These events will take place at 834 North Highland Avenue in Aurora, at the Marie Wilkinson Community Garden and West Side Food Pantry.
August 15th
Chef Anthony of Osteria Bigolaro cooks to benefit Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry
Garden Harvest Lunch ~ 12:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Guest will enjoy a delicious 4 course lunch in Marie’s Garden featuring harvest from the garden served Farm Style.
Harvest Dinner ~ 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
A 5-course plated dinner will feature produce grown with love by Marie’s community gardeners. Guest will enjoy live music and libations from local vendors.
August 30th ~ 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Garden Harvest Brunch
A buffet style brunch will include a live taping for our Facebook live Healthy Eating series.
The brunch menu will be cooked and created by Farmer Rob and Nutritionist Deepa featuring produce from Marie’s community gardeners.
Purchase tickets at http://mariewilkinsonfoodpantry.org/rsvp/
If you would like to be a sponsor please contact info@mwfoodpantry.org