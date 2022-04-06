Weather Alert
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Let's Take a Mo-ment
Maura Myles
Garden Center Staff Slammed for ‘Smoking Weed,’ But Here’s What It Really Was…
Apr 6, 2022 @ 10:00am
Garden Center Staff Slammed for ‘Smoking Weed,’ But It Was Just a Stinky Plant
It wasn’t even a weed. But would you smoke just any old plant?
Liz Browne owns the
Urban Jungle
, a garden center in Norfolk, England. And she was mortified after she saw a review on
Facebook
, which suggested that her workers were “
toking on the job
.”
But, she soon realized the smell, which people had been mistaking for marijuana, was actually coming from an exotic perennial plant. It’s called
Fritillaria Imperialis
.
The yellow plant is famous for its bell-shaped flowers and notorious for its strong odor.
Browne responded to the negative review, which has since been removed, after she wrote, “
The culprit is a plant that’s in flower at the moment called Fritillaria Imperialis. They’re amazing exotic-looking flowers [and] they’re hardy. They come up every year and then they disintegrate back into the ground. They do their thing, stink the place out and then they’re gone again. […] I’m not a cannabis expert but lots of people say it really smells like weed. We just say ‘yes it’s the fritillarias’ and that’s it. I’ve had customers comment about this over the past 20 years but when people have remarked, I’ve explained and that’s been it. I’ve never had anybody outraged
.”
Get inside the greenhouse, here: (
Mirror.co.uk
)
A garden center owner in England had to set the record straight after a one-star review on Facebook accused her employees of smoking weed on the job—she explained it’s actually a plant that’s in bloom that is known for its strong smell, and many have mistaken it for marijuana over the years
#Exotic
#GardenCenter
#GreenThumb
#SmokingWeed
