Garbage readying new album for 2021

Aug 12, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Roberto Ricciuti/RedfernsWhile many would probably characterize 2020 as “garbage,” 2021 will feature new music from the band Garbage.

As frontwoman Shirley Manson tells Rolling Stone, the “#1 Crush” rockers are planning to release their seventh studio effort next year.

“We have a new record being mixed as we speak that’s going to come out next year,” Manson says. “We’ve got three more songs to go and then we’re done. And then we’ll concentrate on the artwork and start planning for next year.”

Garbage’s most recent album is 2016’s Strange Little Birds, which includes the single “Empty.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Manson talks about her podcast The Jump, the second season of which just premiered this week.

By Josh Johnson
