Garbage Collection & Closures for Independence Day in Joliet
The week of June 29, 2020 will have regularly scheduled garbage and recycling pick up. The Independence Day holiday on Saturday, July 4, 2020 will not impact Waste Management’s schedule.
However, City Hall will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020 in observation of Independence Day. The downtown parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters on this day. Please contact the City of Joliet Information Desk at 815-724-4000 with questions.