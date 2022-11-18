Garbage Collection and Closures for the Week of November 21, 2022

Joliet garbage, recycling, and yard waste pick up will be one day late on Thursday and Friday during the week of November 21, 2022, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with Monday through Wednesday pick up are not affected by this change. Regular garbage collection will resume the week of November 28.

Joliet City Hall will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving. The downtown parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of parking meters on those days.

Please contact the City of Joliet Information Desk at 815-724-4000 with questions.