Gang members busted for celebrity break-ins around L-A

Nearly a dozen people are facing charges after a string of celebrity break-ins around Los Angeles. Officials have charged a total of ten gang members who recently targeted the homes of stars like Rihanna, Dodger star Yasiel Puig and LeBron James. Several people were arrested shortly after security video from Puig’s home was released, showing them ransacking the place. TMZ now says that authorities believe the entire group is responsible for hitting 24 homes and stealing about a million dollars worth of stuff.

