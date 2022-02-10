Galentines Day – Will You Celebrate the BFF?

Galentines Day is celebrated on February 13, the day before Valentines Day.
It’s a day to celebrate the love you have for your lady friends, whether they (or you) are single or not.
Of course, Hallmark, American Greetings and more greeting card companies offer products to buy… And flower shops do a bit better than they already had, at this time of year.
But it can encourage lunch business at local restaurants and encourage the purchase of incidental gifts, like chocolates, wine glasses, photo frames and such. Dollar stores and drug stores do a bit better with this, as well.
[Do you like the idea of hanging with your gal-pals as an alternative to, or in addition to, Valentines Day?]