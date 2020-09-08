Gabrielle Union feels “powerful” after her natural hair cover shoot for ‘Women’s Health’ magazine
Djeneba Aduayom for Women’s HealthFor the October cover of Women’s Health magazine, Gabrielle Union rocked her natural hair, which brought her an overwhelming feeling of empowerment.
“I don’t think I’ve ever felt more powerful,” Union said during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday. “It was the first time shooting a cover with a Black female photographer, and I’ve been in the business 25 years — so it’s unfortunate that it took that long to happen, but it just felt so empowering to be shot by a Black woman.”
The L.A. Finest’s star said it was an “amazing experience” wearing her natural hair for the first time. “No wigs or clips or weaves or anything just my own natural curls, and I felt so amazing,” Union shared. “I was fully in my body, and I felt like my most authentic self.”
As a former America’s Got Talent judge, Union says she’s hopeful for “change” in the future after filing her recent discrimination complaint against NBC —which has been a hot topic of discussion over the past few months.
“Change is all about perspective. Change is happening, but it’s slow,” Union said. “One of the things I have to stay hopeful about is that more people than not want to be on the right side of history when this whole thing is said and done and are truly embracing creating safer, happier, healthier, more inclusive workplaces.”
By Rachel George
