Gabrielle Union claims NBC threatened her agent

ABC/Image Group LAGabrielle Union appeared on Comedy Central’s The Daily Social Distancing Show on Tuesday, and discussed her ongoing lawsuit with NBC over allegations of racism on the set of America’s Got Talent.
Union, speaking with host Trevor Noah, claimed that “inflammatory” things about her were turned over to NBC chairman Paul Telegdy, which he then used against her.
“He then threatens my agent,” The 47-year-old actress continued, revealing what was said. “‘Gabrielle better watch who she calls a racist’ in the middle of an investigation about racism and discrimination.”
“This is what’s happening from the top of the company,” she stressed.
NBC, in a statement obtained by the New York Post, responded to Union’s claims by saying, “The allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically untrue. We took Ms. Union‘s concerns seriously, and engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show.”
Union was fired from America’s Got Talent in September after only one season, following her reported complaints about the allegedly racially insensitive work environment on set.
Her firing resulted in immense backlash, and Union then confirmed that she met with NBC to discuss her complaints and “express [her] unfiltered truth.”
