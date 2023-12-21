Gabby puts her Marriage first

Gabby Barrett recently revealed on the Unexpected with Hannah Love podcast that she’s turned down some big career opportunities in favor of putting her marriage first.

She told host Hannah Mooney that she has passed on the chance to record love songs with other artists because they’re “really intimate wording-wise.”

The country star explained, “There have been large song opportunities that have come in for me to duet on and be a part of, and [that’s something] between myself and my husband. I respect him a ton, and I listen to what he has to say, and I think he deserves that. The Bible talks about us doing that for our husbands.”

Barrett added that promoting the song would likely be challenging, saying, “What does that look like on stage? “If I’m singing with another man, is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably. And I respect and love him so much that I am not gonna jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody.”

Barrett ha been married to American Idol alum Cade Foehner since October 2019. They’re currently expecting their third child together.