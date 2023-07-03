Gabby Barrett’s Two Kids Co-Star In Her ‘Glory Days’ Video

Gabby Barrett’s two young children, 2-and-a-half-year-old Baylah May and 8-month-old Augustine Boone, are the stars of the show in the music video for her latest single, “Glory Days.”

The song is a grateful anthem for day-to-day life — from “barefoot babies laughin’ and pickin’ daisies” to “Bible verses in the kitchen like it’s holy ground,” so it makes sense that her family is the focal point of the video.

What is a little surprising, though, is just how much of her intimate home life the singer reveals in the video, since she’s typically pretty private about her kids, and doesn’t show their faces on social media.

While the video still doesn’t show direct shots of either of the children’s faces, it does offer a look into how the singer spends her off-days at home.

