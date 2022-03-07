      Weather Alert

Gabby Barrett will sing like Lee Ann, host alongside Dolly, and change clothes as often as Reba at the ACMs

Mar 7, 2022 @ 3:00am

Academy of Country Music

Tonight, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards take over Las Vegas, live from Allegiant Stadium via Amazon Prime Video.

The show’s hosted by Dolly PartonJimmie Allen, and Gabby Barrett — and the American Idol winner is prepared to bring it. 

“I’ll have a solo performance of ‘I Hope You Dance’ by Lee Ann Womack — love that song,” she tells ABC Audio. “And then I’ll be doing an opening number with Jimmie Allen and co-hosting alongside Jimmie and Dolly. So lots of outfit changes as well.”

Just how many changes? Enough to bring up the name of a legend.

Reba level?” Gabby teases. “Yeah! Five or six outfits altogether. So it’s a good amount.” 

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET to watch the star-studded, two-hour, commercial-free show.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Get Your Digital Spring Cleaning On
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
ELLE KING, MIRANDA LAMBERT SURPRISED WITH PLATINUM PLAQUES DURING RYMAN SHOW
Connect With Us Listen To Us On