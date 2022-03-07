Gabby Barrett will sing like Lee Ann, host alongside Dolly, and change clothes as often as Reba at the ACMs

Tonight, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards take over Las Vegas, live from Allegiant Stadium via Amazon Prime Video.
The show’s hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen, and Gabby Barrett — and the American Idol winner is prepared to bring it.
“I’ll have a solo performance of ‘I Hope You Dance’ by Lee Ann Womack — love that song,” she tells ABC Audio. “And then I’ll be doing an opening number with Jimmie Allen and co-hosting alongside Jimmie and Dolly. So lots of outfit changes as well.”
Just how many changes? Enough to bring up the name of a legend.
“Reba level?” Gabby teases. “Yeah! Five or six outfits altogether. So it’s a good amount.”
Tune in to Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET to watch the star-studded, two-hour, commercial-free show.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.