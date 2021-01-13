      Weather Alert

Gabby Barrett Teases Baby Names: “We’re Going Back And Forth Between Like Two Names”

Jan 13, 2021 @ 8:59am
Any day, now, Gabby Barrett will be giving birth to her first baby and she still hasn’t decided on a name.  Like most new parents, Barrett says she wanted to know the gender of the baby, prior to birth – so she can go shopping.

Barrett says she knew that her baby would be a girl:  “I would have dreams about girls if I had a dream about the baby it would be a girl and so I was like ok.”

Barrett says that she’ll wait until the baby comes to decide on a name but says, “we’re going back and forth between like two names.  And we don’t have middle names started yet exactly but it could potentially be Biblical, yes, maybe.”

