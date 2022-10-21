98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

GABBY BARRETT TALKS JUGGLING FAMILY, CAREER

October 21, 2022 7:45AM CDT
(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic,)

Gabby Barrett will soon be a mother of two, but at the same time she’s keeping up a juggling act between being a wife and mother to her toddler daughter, Baylah, and keeping up with a hectic career.

Gabby tells us about how she balances it all. “Yeah, there’s definitely some challenges a long the way it’s not the easiest process but it’s been really good just finding ways to make sure that a mother firstly, and I’m having time around that to be able to still feed the fans what they want and you know enjoy where the Lord is leading me with this career right now.”

Gabby got to combine work and family time when it came to the making of her music video for her current Top 10 hit, “Pick Me Up,” as it co-stars her husband and band member Cade Foehner.

Gabby and Cade will be welcoming a baby boy this time around.

