Gabby Barrett shares sophomore album details

Gabby Barrett has shared exciting news about her sophomore album.

The forthcoming record is titled Chapter & Verse and is set for arrival on February 2.

The announcement arrived November 4 on social media, alongside a blurred-out photo of the album cover. “Chapter & Verse New album out 2.2.24 [white heart],” Gabby captioned her Instagram post.

Gabby is currently #30 and ascending the country charts with “Glory Days,” the lead single off Chapter & Verse. Earlier in October, fans also got another preview of the upcoming project with “Cowboy Back.”

Gabby’s debut album, Goldmine, arrived in 2020 and spawned the #1 hits “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”

