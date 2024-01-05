Gabby Barrett Reveals Miranda Lambert Collaboration, ‘You’re My Texas’
January 5, 2024 5:05PM CST
Gabby Barrett has revealed a very special collaboration.
“You’re My Texas,” is a brand-new song she wrote with Miranda Lambert.
Lambert hasn’t shared much new music of her own since dropping Palomino in 2022, but several songs she’s written have appeared on albums released by her contemporaries.
The new song is on Barrett’s new ‘Chapter & Verse’ album, due out Feb. 2nd.
What are some of your very favorite duets, and why?