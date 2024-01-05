Gabby Barrett Reveals Miranda Lambert Collaboration, ‘You’re My Texas’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 06: Gabby Barrett performs at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Gabby Barrett has revealed a very special collaboration.

“You’re My Texas,” is a brand-new song she wrote with Miranda Lambert.

Lambert hasn’t shared much new music of her own since dropping Palomino in 2022, but several songs she’s written have appeared on albums released by her contemporaries.

The new song is on Barrett’s new ‘Chapter & Verse’ album, due out Feb. 2nd.

What are some of your very favorite duets, and why?