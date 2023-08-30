98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Gabby Barrett Pregnant With Baby #3

August 30, 2023 6:05PM CDT
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

‘American Idol’ Alum Gabby Barrett is expecting her third baby.

The singer and her husband Cade Foehner made the announcement in a joint Instagram post sharing a carousal of photos.

The first shows the couple sitting on a stage surrounded by bright pink lights with a black box at the forefront of the picture. The second shot then reveals that the box reads, “Baby #3.”

A third slide shows the “I Hope” singer in bed, holding an at-home ultrasound machine to her stomach as she whispers, “There she is”.

The couple’s new addition will join their son Augustine Boone, born in August of 2022, and their 2-year-old daughter Baylah May.

