Gabby Barrett Pregnant With Baby #3

‘American Idol’ Alum Gabby Barrett is expecting her third baby.

The singer and her husband Cade Foehner made the announcement in a joint Instagram post sharing a carousal of photos.

The first shows the couple sitting on a stage surrounded by bright pink lights with a black box at the forefront of the picture. The second shot then reveals that the box reads, “Baby #3.”

A third slide shows the “I Hope” singer in bed, holding an at-home ultrasound machine to her stomach as she whispers, “There she is”.

The couple’s new addition will join their son Augustine Boone, born in August of 2022, and their 2-year-old daughter Baylah May.

Who is your favorite ‘American Idol’ alum?