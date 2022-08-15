98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
Gabby Barrett Opens Up About Touring While Pregnant

August 15, 2022 6:08PM CDT
(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic,)

Just after starting her major tour with Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett announced that she and hubby Cade Foehner are expecting their second baby.

Fans have taken to Instagram to ask her how she is feeling while touring and being pregnant, and Gabby is responding.

She said, “Okay. I love performing. It is getting difficult though. What people don’t really see is there is a looooooottt of sitting around all day before the show.. which makes everyone groggy. I struggle with very low blood pressure almost everyday in this pregnancy which makes it hard to have energy to perform.”

Gabby plans to leave halfway through the tour. She is due in early November.

